Chiranjeevi Engages with Russian Delegates on Creative Ventures in Hyderabad

Renowned Telugu actor Chiranjeevi recently played host to a delegation from Russia at his residence in Hyderabad. The purpose of this meeting was to explore potential creative collaborations between the Telugu film industry and Russia.

Chiranjeevi received a delegation from the Culture Ministry of Moscow, including Julia Golubeva, Cinema Advisor to the Minister of Government of Moscow, Ekaterina Cherkez Zade, Head of Centre for Creative Industries Development, Federal Agency for Strategic Initiatives - Moscow; Maria Sitkovskaya, Director, Universal University, and other delegates. They engaged in discussions regarding creative collaborations between the Indian and Telugu film industries and the Russian creative industry. The delegates also expressed their interest in promoting and facilitating the shooting of Telugu films in Russia.

Alongside his contributions to the bilateral collaborations between India and Russia, Chiranjeevi is actively involved in the Telugu film industry. In 2023, he appeared in two notable films, Waltair Veerayya and Bholaa Shankar. The former, co-starring Ravi Teja, achieved success at the box office, while the latter, featuring Keerthy Suresh, received a lukewarm response from audiences. Chiranjeevi's versatility as an actor has been recognized and appreciated by both critics and fans, establishing him as a prominent figure in the industry.

Chiranjeevi's current project, Vishwambhara, has generated considerable excitement among his fans. Directed by Mallidi Vassishta, the socio-fantasy film marks the return of Trisha to Telugu cinema after a gap of several years. Vassishta's previous film, Bimbisara, was a massive hit, raising expectations for Vishwambhara. The production team has spared no effort in creating elaborate sets at Annapurna Studios and shooting in various locations, including Maredumilli, Nalgonda, and Lingampally. Though initially rumored to be a sequel to Chiranjeevi's popular film Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, it was clarified by Vyjayanthi Movies that they solely own the rights to the 1990 film. The anticipated release date for Vishwambhara is January 10, 2025.