Chiranjeevi Felicitates Tilak Varma for His Asia Cup Performance on Film Set

Chiranjeevi, despite having a tight schedule on the sets of his forthcoming movie Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, took a break from his busy shooting schedule to felicitate the youthful Indian cricketer Tilak Varma on his fine performance in the Asia Cup.

Actor Tilak Varma entered special felicitation from Megastar Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi Tilak Varma played a veritably important part in the palm against Pakistan in the Tilak Varma Asia Cup final and displayed calmness, maturity, and an undefeatable spirit in the face of fear and pressure. The youthful Indian cricketer’s spirited performance won him the applause of one and all. Indeed actor Chiranjeevi, who also complimented actor Naga Chaitanya for his long innings in the film RRR, complimented Tilak Varma on his great performance and complimented him on his hard work for the nation.

Chiranjeevi felicitates cricketer entered a special felicitation from Chiranjeevi on the sets of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

It was quite a special moment for Tilak Varma, who received a very warm welcome from Chiranjeevi on the sets of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. Tollywood cricket connection presented the young cricketer a special memento for his exceptional feat in the recently concluded Asia Cup. The awardee was highly appreciated on the sets by the film’s team members for his discipline, hard work, and fearlessness. They also recalled the fact that Tilak Varma honour held his nerves under the most intense pressure of all.

Chiranjeevi proves his greatness is off-screen as well

The incident proved again that Chiranjeevi is great not just on screen but also in real life. The megastar truly knows how to admire youthful bents and stand up in the way of their achievements, which also speaks volumes about his character and his down- to- earth nature.