Chiranjeevi gets a tribute at NY Times square

Megastar Chiranjeevi's recent accolade, the prestigious Padma Vibhushan, has not only brought immense joy to the people of Telugu but has also garnered admiration worldwide. A dedicated fan, Kundavarapu Srinivas Naidu, went a step further in celebrating the achievement by featuring Chiranjeevi on a billboard at Times Square in New York, USA. The visuals conveying congratulations have quickly become a sensation on social media, showcasing the global reach and love for the legendary actor.

The Padma Vibhushan, a symbol of honor and recognition, has not only added to Chiranjeevi's illustrious career but has also deepened his sense of responsibility. The gesture at Times Square serves as a testament to the actor's global fanbase and the pride he brings to the Telugu community.

On the professional front, Chiranjeevi is gearing up for his next project, "Vishwambhara," directed by Vasshista Mallidi. Produced on a grand scale by UV Creations, this socio-fantasy film is scheduled for a theatrical release next Sankranthi, creating further excitement among fans and the film industry alike.