Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Balakrishna, Gopichand And A Few More Tollywood Actors Mourned For The Demise Of Krishnam Raju
- Tollywood’s veteran actor Krishnam Raju passed away at the age of 83!
- Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna and a few other Tollywood actors paid tributes to the veteran actor!
Tollywood's veteran actor Krishnam Raju passed away today in the wee hours at a private hospital. He breathed his last at the age of 83 and was reportedly suffering from a few health issues since last month. Even the doctors declared that "He succumbed to severe pneumonia and its complications on 11.9.22 and expired at 3.16 am today due to cardiac arrest". He served the film industry for almost 5 decades and was last seen in his nephew Prabhas's Radhe Shyam movie essaying a cameo role in the love tale. The sudden demise of the rebel star is a shock to Tollywood and thus many of the ace actors are mourning for his death.
According to the sources, he was admitted to the hospital on 5th August, 2022 due to post Covid-19 effects. He was diagnosed with severe pneumonia caused by multidrug-resistant bacteria and fungal organisms. Even disturbances in the heart rhythm and kidney functions also made him take ventilator support since his admission.
Tollywood's ace actors Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Ravi Teja, Junior NTR and a few others dropped their condolences messages through social media… Take a look!
Mahesh Babu
His tweet reads, "Shocked to learn that Krishnam Raju garu is no more... A very sad day for me and the entire industry. His life, his work and his immense contribution to cinema will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to Prabhas and the entire family during this difficult time".
Naga Shourya
He shared a pic of Krishnam Raju and wrote, "A Bad Morning! Truly shocking… Hard to believe that #KrishnamRaju garu is no more! REST IN PEACE SIR. My deepest condolences to Prabhas Anna, family and friends!"
Ram Potheneni
His tweet reads, "Truly sorry to hear about #KrishnamRajugaru..He was such a genuine & warm person.. I express my sincere condolences to my brother Prabhas and family. Om Shanthi."
Sree Vishnu
He shared a throwback pic of Krishnam Raju and wrote, "I still cannot believe this. Really shocked and saddened to hear about the sudden demise of our dear Rebel star #KrishnamRaju garu. Industry lost one of its pillars today. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanthi".
Parameshwar Hivrale
Junior NTR
Chiranjeevi
The news that Sri Krishnam Raju is no more is sad. My relationship with Krishnam Raju, the hero of my hometown, who encouraged me like an elder from my early days in the film industry, from the Mana Vuru Pandavulu till today, is very intimate. He is the true definition of a rebel star. He also served many times as Union Minister. The loss of him is incalculable for me personally, the film industry, and millions of fans. Praying for his soul to rest in peace, my Condolences to all his family members and to Prabhas who is like my brother.
Balakrishna
His post reads, "The untimely death of Sri Krishnam Raju garu has saddened me a lot, we have lost a big direction for our cinema industry today, he impressed Telugu audience with his acting style and remained as a 'Rebel Star', his services as a Lok Sabha member are memorable... RIP my condolences and my deepest condolences to the family… Salute rebel star".
Pawan Kalyan
His post reads, "I am shocked at the tragic news of Krishnam Raju garu's demise. His performances in Mana Vuri Pandavludu,Bhakta Kannappa,Bobbili Brahmanna, Tandra Paparayudu,Palanati Pourusham mesmerized all. During his stint in Praja Rajyam he worked relentlessly. He showed his concern to serve people in politics. I express my Condolences to the bereaved family members."
Ravi Teja
His tweet reads, "Saddened to hear about the passing away of Krishnam Raju Garu. A great person in every true sense. My deepest condolences to Prabhas and the entire family in these tough times. Rest in Peace sir. OM SHANTI".
Venkatesh Daggubati
Satya Dev
Aadhi Pinishetty
Sudheer Babu
His tweet reads, "Saddened by the news of #KrishnamRaju garu's demise! One of our greatest and most loved actors... His work will continue to inspire generations to come. An irreversible loss. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Om shanti".
Gopichand
Geetha Arts
They shared a pic of Krishnam Raju and wrote, "Extremely Saddened to hear about the demise of the Legendary Actor Sri #KrishnamRaju Garu. Our prayers & deepest condolences are with his family in this tough time. May his soul Rest In Peace."
Kona Venkat
Director Surender Reddy
He wrote, "Shocked and Saddened to know about the sudden demise of #KrishnamRaju Garu. His contribution to the Telugu film industry will always be remembered. Sending my deepest condolences to the family and fans. #RIPKRISHNAMRAJUGARU".
Ramajogaiah Sastry
The ace lyricist shared the pic of Krishnam Raju and wrote, "శ్రీ కృష్ణంరాజు గారి పవిత్రాత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని ప్రార్ధిస్తాను ..వారిదొక శకం..నటుడిగా నిర్మాతగా కేంద్ర మంత్రిగా వారి సేవలు చిరస్మరణీయం..వారి కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి తెలియజేస్తున్నాను".
Kalyan Ram Nandamuri
Meka Srikanth
He shared a pic of Krishnam Raju and wrote, "Deeply saddened and shocked to hear about the passing of #KrishnamRaju garu. He is a kind hearted, Legendary actor and one of the Strong Pillars of Telugu cinema. My Heartfelt Condolences to his family and dear ones. Om Shanti #RIPKrishnamRajuGaru".
Director Bobby
DVV Entertainment
Allari Naresh
His tweet reads, "Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of #KrishnamRaju garu. He was a kind soul and a pillar of this industry. My prayers are with his family,near and dear. May his soul rest in peace."
Vijay Devarakonda
His tweet reads, "You will always be in our hearts..You were our Ramayya garu in Yevade Subramanyam.. Om Shanti Krishnam Raju garu My condolences and prayers for Prabhas anna and the entire family".
Suma Kanakala
Naga Vamsi
Sumanth
RIP Krishnam Raju garu…