Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Balakrishna, Gopichand And A Few More Tollywood Actors Mourned For The Demise Of Krishnam Raju

Tollywood's veteran actor Krishnam Raju passed away today in the wee hours at a private hospital. He breathed his last at the age of 83 and was reportedly suffering from a few health issues since last month. Even the doctors declared that "He succumbed to severe pneumonia and its complications on 11.9.22 and expired at 3.16 am today due to cardiac arrest". He served the film industry for almost 5 decades and was last seen in his nephew Prabhas's Radhe Shyam movie essaying a cameo role in the love tale. The sudden demise of the rebel star is a shock to Tollywood and thus many of the ace actors are mourning for his death.



According to the sources, he was admitted to the hospital on 5th August, 2022 due to post Covid-19 effects. He was diagnosed with severe pneumonia caused by multidrug-resistant bacteria and fungal organisms. Even disturbances in the heart rhythm and kidney functions also made him take ventilator support since his admission.

Tollywood's ace actors Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Ravi Teja, Junior NTR and a few others dropped their condolences messages through social media… Take a look!

Mahesh Babu

Shocked to learn that Krishnam Raju garu is no more... A very sad day for me and the entire industry. His life, his work and his immense contribution to cinema will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to Prabhas and the entire family during this difficult time 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 11, 2022

Naga Shourya

A Bad Morning! Truly shocking..

Hard to believe that #KrishnamRaju garu is no more!



REST IN PEACE SIR



My deepest condolences to Prabhas Anna, family and friends! pic.twitter.com/Vg2aLrNZsp — Naga Shaurya (@IamNagashaurya) September 11, 2022

Ram Potheneni

Truly sorry to hear about #KrishnamRajugaru..He was such a genuine & warm person.. I express my sincere condolences to my brother Prabhas and family.

Om Shanthi. — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) September 11, 2022

Sree Vishnu

I still cannot believe this.

Really shocked and saddened to hear about the sudden demise of our dear Rebel star #KrishnamRaju garu. Industry lost one of its pillars today .



May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanthi 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Q3RxZJHcYW — Sree Vishnu (@sreevishnuoffl) September 11, 2022

Parameshwar Hivrale

Shocking to know this sad news Legendary actor Rebel star Krishnam Raju garu is no more💔My deepest condolences to #Prabhas anna and his family.. RIP #KrishnamRaju 💔 pic.twitter.com/ArjG2YWMpw — Parameshwar hivrale (@parameshhivrale) September 11, 2022

Junior NTR

Deeply saddened by Krishnam Raju Garu's passing away. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace… — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) September 11, 2022

Chiranjeevi

Rest In Peace Rebel Star ! pic.twitter.com/BjSKeCbIMR — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 11, 2022

The news that Sri Krishnam Raju is no more is sad. My relationship with Krishnam Raju, the hero of my hometown, who encouraged me like an elder from my early days in the film industry, from the Mana Vuru Pandavulu till today, is very intimate. He is the true definition of a rebel star. He also served many times as Union Minister. The loss of him is incalculable for me personally, the film industry, and millions of fans. Praying for his soul to rest in peace, my Condolences to all his family members and to Prabhas who is like my brother.



Balakrishna



Pawan Kalyan

His post reads, "I am shocked at the tragic news of Krishnam Raju garu's demise. His performances in Mana Vuri Pandavludu,Bhakta Kannappa,Bobbili Brahmanna, Tandra Paparayudu,Palanati Pourusham mesmerized all. During his stint in Praja Rajyam he worked relentlessly. He showed his concern to serve people in politics. I express my Condolences to the bereaved family members."



Ravi Teja

Saddened to hear about the passing away of Krishnam Raju Garu. A great person in every true sense.



My deepest condolences to Prabhas and the entire family in these tough times. Rest in Peace sir.

OM SHANTI 🙏 — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) September 11, 2022

Venkatesh Daggubati

Shocked and saddened by the passing of Krishnam Raju garu. He will be missed. Deepest condolences to Prabhas and his family. — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) September 11, 2022

Satya Dev

Deeply saddened by the demise of #krishnamraju garu. My heartfelt condolences to prabhas anna and his family. — Satya Dev (@ActorSatyaDev) September 11, 2022

Aadhi Pinishetty

Saddened by the passing away of Krishnam Raju garu... A great loss to the industry. Extending my heartfelt condolences to Shyamala Devi garu, Prabhas garu and the entire family during this hour of grief 🙏 — Aadhi🎭 (@AadhiOfficial) September 11, 2022

Sudheer Babu

Saddened by the news of #KrishnamRaju garu's demise! One of our greatest and most loved actors... His work will continue to inspire generations to come. An irreversible loss. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Om shanti 🙏 — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) September 11, 2022

Gopichand

Deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Krishnam Raju Garu. A void that can never be replaced. Heartfelt condolences to the family and fans. May his soul rest in peace.#RIPKRISHNAMRAJUGARU — Gopichand (@YoursGopichand) September 11, 2022

Geetha Arts

Extremely Saddened to hear about the demise of the Legendary Actor Sri #KrishnamRaju Garu.



Our prayers & deepest condolences are with his family in this tough time. May his soul Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/uUvKh0h3sw — Geetha Arts (@GeethaArts) September 11, 2022

Kona Venkat

Very sad to know that the "King of Telugu Cinema" is no more… it's an " End of an Era" .. My heart felt condolences to Prabhas & the family in this hour of grief 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vej9gEDj5d — KONA VENKAT (@konavenkat99) September 11, 2022

Director Surender Reddy

Shocked and Saddened to know about the sudden demise of #KrishnamRaju Garu. His contribution to the Telugu film industry will always be remembered. Sending my deepest condolences to the family and fans. #RIPKRISHNAMRAJUGARU — SurenderReddy (@DirSurender) September 11, 2022

Ramajogaiah Sastry

The ace lyricist shared the pic of Krishnam Raju and wrote, "శ్రీ కృష్ణంరాజు గారి పవిత్రాత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని ప్రార్ధిస్తాను ..వారిదొక శకం..నటుడిగా నిర్మాతగా కేంద్ర మంత్రిగా వారి సేవలు చిరస్మరణీయం..వారి కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి తెలియజేస్తున్నాను".



Kalyan Ram Nandamuri

Extremely saddened to know about the demise of Krishnam Raju garu. Today we have lost a legend of Indian cinema.



My condolences to his family. — Kalyanram Nandamuri (@NANDAMURIKALYAN) September 11, 2022

Meka Srikanth

Deeply saddened and shocked to hear about the passing of #KrishnamRaju garu. He is a kind hearted, Legendary actor and one of the Strong Pillars of Telugu cinema. My Heartfelt Condolences to his family and dear ones. Om Shanti 🙏#RIPKrishnamRajuGaru pic.twitter.com/xEJrny8bGH — SRIKANTH MEKA (@actorsrikanth) September 11, 2022

Director Bobby

Shocked and saddened by the sudden demise of Shri #KrishnamRaju garu,

We Miss you Sir, May your soul rest in peace. 🙏

Strength to #Prabhas Garu, Family members and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/428luYH0ot — Bobby (@dirbobby) September 11, 2022

DVV Entertainment

We are deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Krishnam Raju Garu. Our heartfelt condolences to his family members & friends. Your presence will be missed forever.



Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/MxrOXq1E6A — DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) September 11, 2022

Allari Naresh

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of #KrishnamRaju garu. He was a kind soul and a pillar of this industry. My prayers are with his family,near and dear. May his soul rest in peace. 🙏 — Allari Naresh (@allarinaresh) September 11, 2022

Vijay Devarakonda

You will always be in our hearts..You were our Ramayya garu in Yevade Subramanyam.. Om Shanti Krishnam Raju garu 🙏🏼



My condolences and prayers for Prabhas anna and the entire family 🙏🏼 — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) September 11, 2022

Suma Kanakala

Rebel Star Krishnanam Raju garu is no more. He will always be remembered as an affectionate human being and a wonderful actor. — Suma Kanakalla (@ItsSumaKanakala) September 11, 2022

Naga Vamsi

One of the legends of Telugu Cinema and true inspiration to many. It is shocking to hear that Rebel Star #KrishnamRaju garu has passed away. May his soul rest in peace and his family find strength in these tough times. #RIPKrishnamRajuGaru — Naga Vamsi (@vamsi84) September 11, 2022

Sumanth

Heartfelt condolences to his near and dear! #RIPKrishnamRaju garu 🙏🏼💐 pic.twitter.com/5cJ6lCtIoE — Sumanth (@iSumanth) September 11, 2022

RIP Krishnam Raju garu…

