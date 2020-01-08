Chiranjeevi-Rajshekhar Faceoff Is Just Tip Of Iceberg

Megastar Chiranjeevi is a name highly respected and revered in the Telugu film industry. Senior Telugu actor Dr Rajshekhar too is a name to reckon with in Tollywood. He's been part of the industry for long now and has delivered some mind-blowing performances in his movies, the latest one being PSV Garuda Vega which hit theatres two years ago. The movie broke all box office records and people queued up to buy the satellite rights.

A few days ago, during a meeting of MAA Dr Rajshekhar is said to have snatched a Mike to pour out his woes before the media. His not so friendly ties with MAA president Naresh was already public knowledge. He not only vented out his frustration but also left in a huff. This peeved the megastar to a great extent as he is believed to have instructed Rajshekar beforehand to sort out issues internally and not bring the rift out in the open.

However, with Rajshekar not adhering to the instructions, Chiru said that disciplinary action must be taken against him. But even before anything could happen Rajshekar quit his post.

But did you know the faceoff between the two senior actors was not the first time? The two did not have a great relationship in the first place.

Problems between the duo started many many years ago when Chiranjeevi sent his team to close a deal for the Telugu remake rights of Ramana (Tagore) by offering more than what Dr Rajshekar had initially offered. This irritated the senior actor. As if this was enough when Chiranjeevi floated the Praja Rajyam Party, Dr Rajshekhar is believed to made some unsavoury remarks which didn't go down well with mega fans who attacked his car during which he was injured. However, Chiranjeevi is said to have visited Dr Rajshekar in the hospital and all was well thereafter so much so that he even invited Chiru for the screening of PSV Garuda Vega.

So just when people thought that things have cooled down between the duo, popped up this new controversy which has brought to the fore the rift between the two senior actor in the industry and also a unity bubble that's waiting to burst.

