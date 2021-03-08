Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan in Yellandu for 'Acharya' shoot

Kothagudem: Noted actor Chiranjeevi was seen shooting for his upcoming movie, Acharya, in Yellandhu opencast mines in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Sunday. According to sources, the shooting is likely to continue for a week in the opencast and underground mining areas.

Meanwhile, a large number of people thronged the shooting area to get a glimpse of Chiranjeevi and his son, Ram Charan Tej, also an actor. Earlier on the day, director of the movie Koratala Siva and Chiranjeevi met Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and discussed the shooting. It is learnt that Puvvada promised to provide all necessary permissions for the shoot and also offered accommodation in his house to the actors.