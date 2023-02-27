Chiranjeevi Thanks Union Minister Anurag Thakur For Visiting His Place

Megastar Chiranjeevi is being active on social media these days. Right from sharing his family pics to responding on social issues, he is surprising his fans every day with some or the other post on Twitter and Instagram pages. Earlier, he shared his happiness with all his fans as his son Ram Charan being the first one to make a presence at a Hollywood talk show 'Good Morning America'. Off late, he also shared a pic with Union Minister Anurag Thakur and thanked him for visiting his house. Even Allu Aravind and Akkineni Nagarjuna were present in the pic and they all honoured the Union Minister on this special occasion...



Thank you dear Sri @ianuragthakur for making time to drop by at my place on your visit to Hyderabad yesterday. Loved the delightful discussion we had along with my brother @iamnagarjuna about the Indian Film Industry and the rapid strides it is making! pic.twitter.com/Bm6bjvHT39 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 27, 2023

Well, the exact reason is unknown for Union Minister's sudden visit but it seemed like Megastar Chiranjeevi hosted a small breakfast meeting for the Union Minister Anurag Thakur as gratitude for honouring him with the 'Personality of the Year' award at IFFI, Goa. They all had a big time at Chiru's house and discussed small things for the betterment of the film industry.

Speaking about Chiranjeevi's work front, he will next be seen in Meher Ramesh's Bholaa Shankar movie. This film is being produced by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner. Being the remake of Kollywood's blockbuster Vedalam and thus, there are many expectations on it.

Casting Details of Bholaa Shankar:

• Chiranjeevi as Bhola Shankar

• Tamannaah

• Keerthy Suresh as Bhola Shankar's sister

• Murali Sharma

• Raghu Babu

• Rao Ramesh

• Vennela Kishore

• P. Ravi Shankar

• Tulasi Shivamani

• Pragathi

• Sreemukhi

• Bithiri Sathi

• Satya Akkala

• Rashmi Gautam

• Uttej

• Getup Srinu

• Lobo

Chiranjeevi already bagged a blockbuster with Waltair Veerayya this year and is now ready to entertain his fans and audience with the second release with Bholaa Shankar!