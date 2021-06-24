Chiranjeevi to use 'Sri Sri' work again

Megastar Chiranjeevi has previously used some stanzas from Nenu Saitham penned by legendary poet Sri Sri in his 'Rudra Veena' and 'Tagore' movies.



Interestingly, both the films became blockbusters and even bagged national awards. As per the latest reports, Chiru is going to use the same sentiments for his upcoming movie 'Acharya' under the direction of Koratala Shiva.



Touted to be a social drama, Koratala is planning to use some words written by Sri Sri in the film. Ram Charan is also playing a crucial role in this movie whereas Kajal Agarwal and Pooja Hegde are playing the female leads.



The recently released 'Laahe Laahe' song received a thumping response from the audience. The film unit is planning to release the next single from the film very soon.



Mani Sharma is the film's music director. Ramajogaiah Sastry is the lyricist.

