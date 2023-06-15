Live
Chiranjeevi wants to remake ‘BroDaddy;’ blockbuster director to direct the film
A few days back, there were rumors on social media that Megastar Chiranjeevi would star in the Telugu remake of the Malayalam film “Bro Daddy” which featured Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. Prithviraj himself directed “Bro Daddy,” which had a direct digital release on Hotstar.
Now rumors once again surfaced on the internet about the Telugu remake. A few reports claim that Chiranjeevi will reprise Mohanlal’s role in the Telugu version. As per the buzz, Kalyan Krishna, who delivered hit films like “Soggade Chinni Naayana” and “Bangarraju,” will direct the Telugu remake.
Also, it is being said that Trisha will pair opposite Chiru in this remake version. If that is the case, it would be exciting to see which actor would play the other lead. Well, as of now, there is no official confirmation. Currently, Chiranjeevi is busy with “Bholaa Shankar,” directed by Meher Ramesh, which releases on August 11, 2023.