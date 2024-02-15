Chiranjeevi wishes success for ‘Sundaram Master’ film team

In a grand trailer launch event, the much-anticipated film 'Sundaram Master' witnessed the unveiling of its theatrical trailer by none other than the legendary Padma Vibhushan Megastar Chiranjeevi. Produced by Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and Sudheer Kumar Kurru under the banners of RT Team Works and Goal Den Media, the movie features Harsha Chemudu and Divya Sripada in lead roles, generating significant buzz with its intriguing promotional content.

The storyline revolves around Sundaram Master, a teacher facing challenges in a village, who takes on the role of an English teacher in the remote village of Miryala Metta. The narrative takes a delightful turn as people of all ages enroll as students, transforming the film into an entertaining exploration of how Sundaram Master imparts the English language.

During the trailer launch, Megastar Chiranjeevi, in a video message, praised the film, emphasizing its excellent trailer and lauding Harsha's apt portrayal of the lead character. He expressed confidence in the movie's success, noting the perfect blend of comedy and emotion.

Harsha Chemudu, expressing gratitude for Megastar's support, highlighted the unique concept of 'Sundaram Master.' As the lead actress in her theatrical debut, Divya Sripada shared her excitement about the engaging storyline and urged audiences to appreciate the team's efforts.

Director Kalyan Santosh explained the extensive research behind the film, teasing a specific reason for the tribal village's fluent English, to be revealed during the movie. Producer Sudheer Kumar expressed the joy of working alongside Ravi Teja and praised Megastar Chiranjeevi for launching the trailer, stating their collective anticipation for the audience to witness the exceptional film.