Chiranjeevi's 153rd movie starts rolling

Here is another great news for all the fans of Tollywood actor Mega Star Chiranjeevi. The shooting of his next movie which is the remake of Lucifer has been kick-started. This news is announced by the director Mohan Raja through his Twitter page. Post lockdown most of the filmmakers are on a rapid speed and thus even actors also turned into busy bees taking part in their shootings.



The director of this movie took to his Twitter page and shared a beautiful picture from the sets. It showcased him along with his team Nirav Shah, stunt Silva and art director Suresh Rajan. He also wrote, "With the blessings of parents and well-wishers starting next journey, this time a Mega one. Getting set with an amazing team" and shared this happy news with all his fans.

Even music director SS Thaman also shared a picture with Chiranjeevi on his Instagram and wished all his team on this special occasion!

The shooting of this movie was kick-started on Friday in Hyderabad and an action sequence was shot on the first day under the supervision of Silva Stunt. Well, going with the details of this movie, producer NV Prasad is bankrolling this movie in association with Konidela Production Company. Well, director Mohan Raja who is best known for the films such as "Jayam", "M Kumaran S/O Mahalakshmi", "Santosh Subramaniam" and "Thani Oruvan", is making his comeback after two decades and thus there are a lot of expectations on this movie.

There are also speculations that Kollywood's ace actress Nayanthara is roped in to play an important role in this political thriller. Chiranjeevi will next be seen in the "Acharya" movie which is being directed by Koratala Siva. It also has Ram Charan in a pivotal role. There are rumours that Chiranjeevi will essay a dual role in this action thriller and essays the role of a middle-aged naxalite-turned-social reformer.