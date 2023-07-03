Chiranjeevi's 'Bholaa Shankar' shoot gets wrapped

Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to entertain his fans as "Bholaa Shankar." Directed by Meher Ramesh and featuring Tamannaah Bhatia as the leading lady, this mega movie will be released in theaters on August 11, 2023, worldwide. Today, the film’s director Meher Ramesh took to social media to announce that the entire shoot of Bholaa Shankar has been wrapped up. He took the opportunity to thank the entire cast and crew who worked hard on the film. He further mentioned that post-production work is currently underway and the musical updates will be released very soon.

The movie also stars Keerthy Suresh, Sushanth, Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, Sureka Vani, Sri Mukhi, Hyper Adhi, Viva Harsha, and others in prominent roles. AK Entertainments is producing the movie, with Mahati Swara Sagar as the music director.





@BholaaShankar 🔱 Shoot has completed 😇



Whole hearted thanks to the cast & crew who are working non-stop day & night 🙏



Post-production works going on with full swing. Promotions & song releases ahead. #August11thworldwide release #BholaaShankar @KChiruTweets 🙏🌟… pic.twitter.com/9ldUDfgsMv — Meher Ramesh 🇮🇳 (@MeherRamesh) July 3, 2023



