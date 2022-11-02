Chiranjeevi's God Father OTT release Date and Platform Fixed

God Father, the latest film starring Tollywood State Hero Megastar Chiranjeevi, is all set to make its OTT premiere on digital platforms. The most successful film, directed by Mohan Raja, stars Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in a pivotal role in the pre-climax portions of the film.

The popular digital streaming platform Netflix has officially announced that God Father will launch on November 19, 2022. The film received mixed reviews from critics and moviegoers, and those who missed it in theatres can watch it on Netflix.

In this political drama, the top actress Nayanthara played an important role. Other lead actors in the film are Puri Jagannath, Satya Dev, Sunil, and others who played important roles in this blockbuster. SS Thaman composed the music for this successful film directed by Mohan Raja and produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films in collaboration.