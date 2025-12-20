Chiranjeevi’s new stills from ‘MSVP Garu’ strikes a chord

The makers of the much-awaited Sankranthi entertainer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu have unveiled exclusive new stills of Megastar Chiranjeevi, sparking widespread excitement across social media and fan circles. The freshly released images have quickly gone viral, reaffirming the actor’s enduring stardom and magnetic screen presence.

In the stills, Chiranjeevi appears stylish, youthful, and effortlessly charismatic, blending vintage charm with a contemporary flair. His classic look and confident body language have struck a chord with fans, who are celebrating the return of the Megastar in a role that highlights his trademark grace and mass appeal.

The film has already built strong momentum with its first two songs, “Meesaala Pilla” and “Sasirekha,” both of which emerged as chartbusters and garnered impressive viewership numbers. Adding to the buzz, the makers have confirmed that the third song will be released in the last week of December, further intensifying anticipation ahead of the festive release.

Directed by hitmaker Anil Ravipudi, the film promises to showcase Chiranjeevi in a nostalgic and entertaining avatar that fans have been eagerly waiting to see after a long gap. The director’s signature blend of humour and emotion is expected to elevate the film’s appeal.

Mounted on a grand scale, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is set for a worldwide theatrical release this Sankranthi on January 12, positioning itself as a complete festive entertainer for audiences.