Chiranjeevi's song creates a new record

Megastar Chiranjeevi joined hands with Koratala Siva and is all set to come up with 'Acharya' movie. Kajal Agarwal is playing the female lead in the movie. The makers have already released the lyrical video of 'Laahe Laahe' song from the film which took the Internet by storm.

Sangeetha shook her leg in the song. Lyrics by Ramajogayya Sastry, the voice of Harika Narayan and Sahithi Chaganti Manisharma's music worked out well for the song which has now created a record by getting 50 million views on YouTube.

The film unit is planning to resume the shoot of the movie soon. A new schedule will kick-off as soon as the lockdown comes to an end. On the other hand, the makers are yet to lock the release date of this highly anticipated film.

The complete details about the project will come out soon.