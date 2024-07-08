Choclate Boy Saqib Saleem shifts gear; ventures into horror-comedy with ‘Kakuda’

Saqib Saleem is set to explore new cinematic territory with his upcoming horror-comedy film "Kakuda." This genre switch promises to be a delightful surprise for audiences and a testament to Saqib’s versatility as an actor.

In an exclusive conversation, Saqib shared his excitement about the project. "I had not done a horror comedy before. Also, I get to play this simpleton from a village called Ratori. It was great. I have either been a chocolate boy next door, shown washboard abs, or played a sport. Here was a film allowing me to play a simpleton and do something I had never done before. It was a great genre to start the shift with."

A key factor in his performance was the clarity of vision from director Aditya Sarpotdar, who recently defied industry expectations with the 100 crore success of "Munjya." Saqib had high praise for Sarpotdar, stating, "Aditya is a very sharp director. He knew exactly how he wanted something. He was seeing it a certain way and was able to precisely convey that to us. It helps that he is a guy with whom work feels like a work of passion. I am so glad 'Munjya' is a success because Aditya deserves it. He is brilliant and works so hard."

With "Kakuda," Saqib Saleem is poised to deliver a unique performance that showcases his range as an actor, while the collaboration with Aditya Sarpotdar promises a film filled with both horror and humor. Fans are eagerly awaiting this fresh and exciting addition to his filmography.