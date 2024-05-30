Live
Cinema Lover's Day: Watch Movies for Just Rs.99 on May 31st
Enjoy new releases ‘Gam Gam Ganesha,’ ‘Bhaje Vayu Vegam,’ and ‘Gangs of Godavari’ for just Rs.99 on Cinema Lover's Day, May 31st, at over 4,000 multiplexes nationwide!
For movie enthusiasts, the wait is over! The excitement in theatres has been relatively low this summer due to the absence of super hit movies. However, this week brings a change with the release of three highly anticipated films: ‘Gam Gam Ganesha,’ ‘Bhaje Vayu Vegam,’ and ‘Gangs of Godavari.’ To make this even more special, multiplex owners have introduced a bumper offer to attract movie lovers back to the big screen.
The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) has announced an incredible offer in celebration of Cinema Lover's Day. On the 31st of this month, movie tickets in over 4,000 multiplex screens across the country will be available for just Rs.99. This initiative is set to rekindle the magic of cinema among audiences and bring back the thrill of watching movies on the big screen.
Participating Multiplex Chains
Major multiplex chains have joined hands to offer this special pricing, including:
- PVR INOX
- Cinepolis India
- Mirage Cinemas
- Movie Max
- City Pride
- Asian Cinemas
- Movie Time
- M2K
- Delight Cinemas
Offer Details
Kamal Gianchandani, the CEO of PVR INOX Pictures and head of the MAI, has shared that this offer applies to 90 percent of the seats in these multiplexes, excluding premium seats. This means that most audiences can take advantage of this discounted pricing. Additionally, some single-screen theatres, especially in the south, will offer tickets for even less, at under Rs. 70.
This isn't the first time such an offer has been introduced. On National Film Day in 2022, a similar initiative saw 65 lakh people flock to theatres to enjoy their favourite films at reduced prices. Given the success of that event, the MAI anticipates a significant turnout this time as well. With new releases like ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi,’ ‘Gangs of Godavari,’ ‘Gam Gam Ganesha,’ and ‘Bhaje Vayu Veliya’ hitting the screens, there's a lot to look forward to.
With elections affecting theatre attendance over the past two months, this initiative is a perfect opportunity to support the film industry while enjoying blockbuster movies at a fraction of the usual cost. Whether you're a die-hard movie buff or just looking for an affordable entertainment option, this Cinema Lover's Day offer is too good to pass up.