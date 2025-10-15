Cinematographer Vali earns praise for his work in ‘Constable’

Cinematographer Shaik Hazarathaiah, popularly known as Vali, has earned widespread appreciation for his impressive visuals in Constable, directed by Aryan Subhash and starring Varun Sandesh and Madhulika Varanasi. Produced by Balagam Jagadish, the film has been receiving positive feedback from audiences and industry insiders alike.

Speaking to the media, Vali shared his journey and experiences. “I’m from Makkenavaripalem village in Nellore district. I entered the industry 25 years ago with the support of Executive Manager Narayana, who gave me my first opportunity in the camera department,” he said. Over his career, Vali has worked on more than 78 films across eight languages, including blockbusters like Arundhati, Annavaram, Ek Niranjan, and Ragada.

A lifelong admirer of Megastar Chiranjeevi, Vali said he was inspired by Pawan Kalyan’s dedication when he worked on Annavaram. Recalling how Constable came his way, he said, “Producer Balagam Jagadish liked my work earlier and promised to do a film with me. When he heard Constable’s story, he sent it to me, and I immediately liked it.”

Vali praised lead actor Varun Sandesh for his commitment, recalling how the actor continued shooting even after an injury. He also commended director Aryan Subhash and producer Jagadish for their hard work and passion.

After the success of Constable, Vali revealed he’s now working on Andhra King Thaluka, directed by Ram Bheeman, and will soon begin another project produced by Shiva Prasad.