‘Committee Kurrollu’ bags huge bucks at box-office
Committee Kurrollu, the maiden production venture from Mega Daughter Niharika Konidela under her Pink Elephant Pictures banner, is casting a spell on movie lovers. Released on August 9, 2024, the film introduces 11 newcomers to the Tollywood screen and has struck a chord with audiences through its youthful, romantic themes and strong portrayal of friendship. Set against the nostalgic backdrop of the 90s, the film transports viewers to the lush green fields and picturesque Godavari river in Andhra Pradesh's Godavari district.
The movie has been well-received, grossing ₹1.63 crore worldwide, delighting its makers. The performances of the newcomers, alongside seasoned actors Sai Kumar, Goparaju Ramana, and Srilakshmi, have been particularly praised. Director Yadhu Vamsi, in his debut, has been lauded for seamlessly blending the elements of friendship with the cultural backdrop of three Jatharas, crafting a captivating narrative.
The film's music, composed by Anudeep Dev, and the cinematography by Raju Edurolu, have also been praised for enhancing the film's emotional impact. Dialogues by Venkata Subhash Cheerla and Kondal Rao Addagalla have been described as realistic and impactful, further contributing to the film's success.