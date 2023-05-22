Compelling Reasons to Watch 'Malli Pelli' - A Unique Love Story

"Malli Pelli" is the upcoming film starring Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh, scheduled to release in theaters on May 26. The film will be released in both Telugu and Kannada languages. Based on the real-life incidents of Naresh and Pavitra's sensational marriage, "Malli Pelli" has garnered attention from the media.

Written and directed by MS Raju, "Malli Pelli" is produced by Naresh himself under the banner of Vijayakrishna Movies. The music for the film is composed by Suresh Bobbili.

The teaser and trailer of "Malli Pelli" have already impressed the audience, and a couple of songs have received positive feedback as well. However, one might question why the audience should watch a film based on someone's personal story. Naresh has provided an answer to this query.

The actor has given two reasons to watch the film. Firstly, "Malli Pelli" is the first South Indian film that explores the love story of a middle-aged couple. Secondly, the film represents not just their love story but the love story of every mature individual, as stated by Naresh.

Naresh and Pavitra are currently engaged in promotional activities, participating in multiple interviews. Today, the pre-release event for "Malli Pelli" will be held at JRC Convention in Filmnagar, Hyderabad.

