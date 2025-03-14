  • Menu
Composer Gowra Hari rings in birthday with exciting new projects

Highlights

Celebrated music composer Gowra Hari, known for his soul-stirring soundtracks, is marking another milestone today as he celebrates his birthday.

Celebrated music composer Gowra Hari, known for his soul-stirring soundtracks, is marking another milestone today as he celebrates his birthday. Having carved a niche for himself in the industry, he continues to deliver chartbuster albums, with his most notable work being the divine and electrifying music for HanuMan. The film’s record-breaking success at the box office also cemented its soundtrack as a massive hit.

Riding high on HanuMan’s triumph, Gowra Hari is now gearing up for a slew of prestigious projects. He is composing music for the highly anticipated pan-India film Mirai, produced by People Media Factory and starring Teja Sajja. This project, touted to be a visual spectacle, is expected to elevate his musical journey further. Additionally, he is set to score music for an upcoming Bollywood film, expanding his presence in the industry.

With back-to-back big ventures, 2025 is shaping up to be a landmark year for Gowra Hari. Fans eagerly await his next musical masterpieces, as he continues to push creative boundaries with his captivating compositions.

