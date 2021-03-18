Confirmed: Naga Chaitanya's next with Tharun Bhascker

Young Hero Naga Chaitanya has recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming movie 'Love Story' under the direction of Sekhar Kammula. Featuring Sai Pallavi as the female lead, the movie is slated to hit the theatres in the summer of this year.

The actor has already kickstarted the shooting of his upcoming film 'Thank You' under the direction of Vikram K Kumar of 'Manam' fame and the movie is scheduled for a September release. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya is in talks with directors like Nandini Reddy, Indraganti Mohana Krishna etc. According to the grapevine, Naga Chaitanya has given a green signal to talented director Tharun Bhascker. Touted to be a romantic comedy, the shooting of the film will go on roll later this year. Suresh Babu under Suresh Productions banner is bankrolling this project.

Interestingly, Tharun Bhascker has been holding talks with Victory Venkatesh from a long time but failed to get a nod from the senior Hero. But it seems like the young director has impressed the young Hero with his script.