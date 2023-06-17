Confirmed: No change in ‘SPY’ release date; trailer to hit on Jun 20

Young hero Nikhil will be next seen in the PAN Indian film “SPY.” There was a bit of confusion among the audiences regarding the release date, but the makers confirmed that the movie releases as per the schedule, i.e., on June 29. The makers also announced that the film’s theatrical trailer will be unveiled on June 20.

Directed by talented filmmaker Garry BH, “SPY” is an action-packed espionage thriller. The makers say that the movie will deliver a gripping narrative and high-octane action sequences that will leave viewers wanting more. Makers also assure that the trailer will ignite curiosity.

K Rajashekhar Reddy is the producer and story writer of “SPY.” Iswarya Menon plays the female lead, while Aryan Rajesh plays a crucial role. The movie will deal with the death mystery of one of the greater freedom fighters of India, Subhash Chandrabose.