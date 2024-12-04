‘Constable’ Featuring Varun Sandesh Poster Unveiled

Hyderabad: The poster for the upcoming film, Constable was unveiled at a special event held at Nellore Town Hall. The movie stars Varun Sandesh in the lead role and marks the debut of Madhulika Varanasi as the female lead. Directed by Aryan Subhan SK, Constable is produced by Balagam Jagdish under the banner of Jagruti Movie Makers.

The poster was released by the district collector, K. Karthik, along with renowned writer Endamuri Virendra Nath and several other notable figures from the industry. The event drew attention to the promising potential of the film, with fans and critics alike eager to see the movie’s unique storyline.

Producer Balagam Jagdish shared that post-production work is progressing smoothly, and the team is working at a fast pace to complete the film. Director Aryan Subhan SK revealed that Constable is a suspenseful crime thriller that will keep audiences engaged. He also mentioned that the film's teaser and songs will be released soon, further building excitement for the project.