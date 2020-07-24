Tollywood: Rakul Preet Singh is one of the top heroines in Telugu right now. The actress has been working hard with a series of interesting films. Rakul Preet was in Mumbai, along with her parents but she landed in Hyderabad now.

Rakul Preet has a home in Hyderabad from which she is away in the recent past. Almost, after three months, she is now back in Hyderabad. With Corona Cases growing up in Mumbai, the actress is said to have reached Hyderabad and will be staying here for some time. Rakul also has some professional meetings in Hyderabad which she wants to manage now.

Rakul's next film in Telugu is with Nithiin. Chandrasekhar Yeleti is the director of the movie. Also, Rakul is a part of the Tamil film Indian 2.