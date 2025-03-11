Court – State vs. a Nobody: Priyadarshi opens up about his role and film journey

The upcoming courtroom drama Court – State vs. a Nobody, starring Priyadarshi in the lead role, is all set to hit theaters on March 14. Presented by Natural Star Nani under the Wall Poster Cinema banner, the film is directed by Ram Jagadish and produced by Prashanthi Tipirneni, with Deepthi Ganta as the co-producer. With the trailer and the song Premalo already receiving immense appreciation, expectations for the film have soared.

During a recent media interaction, Priyadarshi shared insights about the making of Court and his journey in portraying the role of a lawyer. Recalling how the project began, Priyadarshi revealed that the idea sparked in 2022 when he and director Ram Jagadish were working on another film. “While we were in a tent under a tree, Ram Jagadish mentioned an idea for a story. I asked him to write it, and after six months, the full script was ready. When I narrated the story to Nani during the making of Hi Nanna in Goa, he immediately showed interest and agreed to produce it,” Priyadarshi explained.

Although the actor initially thought the role of a lawyer should be played by a big star, he later insisted on taking up the role himself. "I wanted to do justice to the role and was confident about the story’s impact," he added.

Discussing the film's realistic courtroom setting, Priyadarshi revealed that the team conducted thorough research by consulting lawyers and visiting district courts in Vijayawada. "We ensured authenticity in the costumes, language, and courtroom procedures. I even memorized the legal sections to maintain realism," he shared. The team also made necessary changes after observing real-life court scenarios, particularly inspired by the Pushpa 2 case proceedings.

The film’s caption “State vs. a Nobody” signifies the idea that everyone is equal before the law, a concept that resonated deeply with Priyadarshi. "In legal terms, a case is always registered as State vs. Accused. This time, we wanted to highlight how ordinary individuals also stand for justice, hence the title," he elaborated.

Expressing his admiration for Nani's belief in the film, Priyadarshi stated, “Nani garu has a keen eye for compelling stories. His statement, ‘If you don't like this movie, stop watching my films too’ shows his immense confidence in the project.”

Regarding his dream role, Priyadarshi mentioned his desire to portray Santa Biotech founder KI Varaprasad in a biopic someday. Looking ahead, he confirmed that his upcoming projects include Sarangapani Jathakam, I am Doing it for Love, and a film under Geetha Arts.