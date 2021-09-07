Crazy film on Krithi Shetty's plate?

Tollywood actor Allu Arjun is busy in shooting for "Pushpa". After wrapping up the shoot of Pushpa, the actor will be kick-starting director Venu Sriram's project. Titled "ICON", as per the inside reports, the film will go on the sets from December this year.

Earlier, news came out that Venu Sriram is showing interest on roping in star heroine Pooja Hegde as the female lead in the movie.

Now, the fresh grapevine circulating among the film circles is that "ICON" team is planning to approach "Uppena" fame Krithi Shetty for the second heroine role in the movie.

If the news turns into reality eventually, this comes as a golden opportunity for the actress as the film helps her to go to the top league.

Dil Raju will be bankrolling "ICON" and sensational music director Anirudh Ravichander is likely to compose music for the movie.