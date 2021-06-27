Crazy new combinations to hit the sets after unlock

Film industry is mainly based on combinations. A story definitely needs a good team and perfect star casting. Directors and actors always search for new combinations to raise the expectations on the film.

As per the previous results, many new combinations in South India had made good numbers at box-office. Keeping the film result apart, these new combinations will make huge openings as audience always wish to see freshness on screen.

The other reason for setting a new combination is to avoid comparison with the previous films in their combination. Following the same scenario, there are many new combinations to hit the sets after the unlock starts. Let's have look at them.

Prashanth Neel with Prabhas and NTR













Prashanth Neel is a director who grabbed Indian cinema audiences with his film "KGF" has teamed up with Prabhas for another commercial entertainer "Salaar". The team has already released posters regarding the look of the actor which brought goosebumps to fans.

Cinema lovers are eagerly waiting to witness Prabhas in this Prashanth's pan India project. Vijay Kiragandur is going to bankroll the project and Shruti Haasan is casted to play the love interest of Prabhas.

Prashanth Neel also committed a project with Jr NTR and the official announcement was also released recently on the occasion of Jr NTR's birthday. Mythri Movie Makers is producing the film. The film will hiot the sets after the completion of "Salaar".

Vamsi Paidipalli with Thalapathy Vijay













Thalapathy Vijay is riding high on the success of his recently released film "Master". Recently the actor nodded his head for Vamshi Paidipalli of "Oopiri" and "Maharshi" fame, which is tentatively titled "Thalapathy 66".

The film will be a Tamil and Telugu bilingual. "Dil" Raju is going to produce the film.

Linguswamy with Ram Pothineni













Ismart Shankar" actor Ram Pothineni joined hands with Tamil director Linguswamy for a Telugu and Tamil bilingual film.

Ram recently confirmed the news that after hearing the final narration, he is eager for the film to start rolling.

He took his social media to share the news. Krithi Shetty is playing the lady love of Ram and Devi Sri Prasad is composing music to the film. Srinivasaa Chitturi will be producing the film.

Dulquer Salmaan with Hanu Raghavapudi













Dulquer Salmaan has joined hands with director Hanu Raghavapudi who directed "Andala Rakshasi" and "Lie" for a period drama. Dulquer is playing the role of Lieutenant Ram in this untitled film.

On the occasion of Ram Navami, Swapna Cinema, the production house of the untitled film, unveiled Dulquer's character and passed a hint that the film will be classic love story.

Shekhar Kammula with Dhanush

Actor Dhanush and filmmaker Sekhar Kammula are teaming up for a trilingual film in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The project was officially announced by the production house.

This project will mark Dhanush's Telugu debut as his films so far have only been dubbed into the language. The Dhanush starrer will be produced by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP (A Unit Of Asian Group).

Sekhar Kammula is best known for his films such as "Leader", "Godavari", "Happy Days" and "Fidaa" is currently waiting for the release of his upcoming Telugu romantic drama "Love Story", which stars Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles.

Shankar with Ram Charan













Actor Ram Charan and director Shankar joined hands for an yet to be titled film. The film will have a pan-India release in three languages Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

The film will be Ram Charan's next after his much-anticipated film, S.S Rajamouli's "RRR", while Shankar still has "Indian 2" with Kamal Haasan in the pipeline.

The details of the cast and crew are yet to be confirmed. This will be Ram Charan's 15th film and it is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations.