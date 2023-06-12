‘Custody’ goes trending in prime video; numbers will make you shock

Yuva Samrat Naga Chaitanya’s recent action drama “Custody” failed to entertain in theatres. The movie was simultaneously shot in Tamil as well. Venkat Prabhu directed “Custody,” and it has Krithi Shetty as the female lead. Now this action drama is streaming on Prime Video in multiple languages.



The latest news is that this Naga Chaitanya starrer is off to a great start on Prime Video. Currently, Custody’s Telugu version is trending at the top position on Prime Video’s India charts, whereas the Tamil version is trending in third position.

Arvind Swami played the antagonist. The movie also features Priyamani, Vennela Kishore, Goparaju Ramana, Sarath Kumar, Sampath Raj, Ramki, and Premi Vishwanath in other essential roles. Ilaiyaraaja, along with Yuvan Shankar Raja, rendered the soundtracks. Srinivasa Chitturi produced “Custody” under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen.