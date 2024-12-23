‘Daaku Maharaaj’ team expresses confidence on film; set for Jan 12 release

The much-awaited action entertainer Daaku Maharaaj, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, is all set to hit theaters on January 12. With its shooting wrapped up and post-production nearing completion, the film has generated considerable buzz among fans and moviegoers alike.

At a recent press meet in Hyderabad, director Bobby Kolli and producer Naga Vamsi expressed their excitement about the film's upcoming release. Director Bobby Kolli revealed that his vision for Daaku Maharaaj was to present Balakrishna in a fresh avatar that would appeal not only to his dedicated fanbase but also to younger generations. "I wanted to showcase Balakrishna in a never-before-seen way, ensuring the film resonates with fans of all ages, from his prime followers to today’s youth, who admire his powerful dialogues and songs," said Bobby.

Producer Naga Vamsi shared his optimism, stating, “We are confident that Daaku Maharaaj will be one of Balakrishna’s best films in the last 20-30 years. The first half, with Thaman's electrifying re-recording, has already exceeded our expectations, and we are certain it will be a massive blockbuster."