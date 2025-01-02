‘Dabidi Dibidi’ from ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ has high-energy mass appeal

The much-anticipated third song from Daaku Maharaaj, titled "Dabidi Dibidi," has officially dropped, and it's already setting social media on fire! This lavishly shot dance number is a vibrant tribute to the iconic dialogues of Nandamuri Balakrishna, offering fans a true feast of mass appeal. Featuring the powerhouse actor Nandamuri Balakrishna alongside the glamorous Urvashi Rautela, the track is an electrifying celebration of high-energy performances.

Vagdevi’s powerful vocals add depth to the song, while the lyrics, penned by Kasarla Shyam, brilliantly incorporate Balakrishna's legendary monologues, blending seamlessly with Thaman’s high-octane beats and dynamic musical arrangement. The result? A track that not only honors the grandeur of Balakrishna’s dialogues but also transforms into a dance anthem, likely to be the next big fan chant after "Jai Balayya."





The visuals, captured by Vijay Karthik Kannan, are rich and striking, perfectly complemented by high-energy choreography from Shekar VJ, creating a larger-than-life spectacle that guarantees the song will be a mass hit. It’s clear that Daaku Maharaaj is all set to be a grand cinematic experience.

Directed by Bobby Kolli, the film stars Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, Chandini Chowdary, and Urvashi Rautela in pivotal roles. With stunning cinematography, precise editing, and a compelling narrative, Daaku Maharaaj is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on January 12, 2025, this Sankranti. Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, the film promises a high-octane mix of action, drama, and entertainment, offering something for fans of all ages.











