- SARAS mela records Rs 1.07 cr sales in a day
- RTC starts QR code parcel booking at Ongole depot
- APPTA seeks poll duty exemption for employees with chronic illnesses
- JSP candidates allege forced withdrawal of nominations in civic polls
- Over 3k students and 300 startups gather at JNTUA conclave
- YSRCP will serve as guardians of Anantapur
- Tirupati to host CII regional summit
- Minor negligence leads to fatal electrical accidents: APSPDCL SE
‘Dark Choclate’ trailer launched
In Short
“This is an amazing cinematic experiment. We have tried to show various aspects of human nature. I am sure that we have set a bench mark in_telugu cinema and it will offer a new experience to the audience,” Vishwadev said during the trailer launch.
The trailer of ‘Dark Chocolate’, starring Vishwadev Rachakonda and Bindu Madhavi has been released. The movie which is presented by Rana Daggubati, Spirit Media and Voltaire Productions will hit the theatres on November 13 and is directed by Shashank Srivastavaya.
“This is an amazing cinematic experiment. We have tried to show various aspects of human nature. I am sure that we have set a bench mark in_telugu cinema and it will offer a new experience to the audience,” Vishwadev said during the trailer launch.
“Dark Chocolate allowed me to do something different. I am really happy to be part of this,” Bindu Madhavi said. “We have used real responses from the audience during our private screening,” Shashank, the director said. “The story is amazing and Vivek Sagar’s music is brilliant,” Rakesh Rachakonda said. “I have created a unique look for the film,” Nagav, the production designer said.
Dark Chocolate tells a very different story using experimental methods to give Telugu audiences a new experience.
Tummidihetti On Agenda… Revanth to meet Maha CM in Mumbai today
As Fine Paddy Prices Skyrocket… Procuring fine rice for PDS a big challenge for Telangana govt
Cyclone alert: Hyderabad IMD sounds red alert for heavy rain in Telangana
Govt must engage with Rahul; Congress leader must oblige traders
Bringing the scourge of famine to the spotlight is a good augury
The death of modesty: How political entitlement is rotting the republic