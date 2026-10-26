‘Dark Choclate’ trailer launched

The trailer of ‘Dark Chocolate’, starring Vishwadev Rachakonda and Bindu Madhavi has been released. The movie which is presented by Rana Daggubati, Spirit Media and Voltaire Productions will hit the theatres on November 13 and is directed by Shashank Srivastavaya.

“This is an amazing cinematic experiment. We have tried to show various aspects of human nature. I am sure that we have set a bench mark in_telugu cinema and it will offer a new experience to the audience,” Vishwadev said during the trailer launch.

“Dark Chocolate allowed me to do something different. I am really happy to be part of this,” Bindu Madhavi said. “We have used real responses from the audience during our private screening,” Shashank, the director said. “The story is amazing and Vivek Sagar’s music is brilliant,” Rakesh Rachakonda said. “I have created a unique look for the film,” Nagav, the production designer said.

Dark Chocolate tells a very different story using experimental methods to give Telugu audiences a new experience.



