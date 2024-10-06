Dasara box office battle: Six films set to clash

The box office in the Telugu states is gearing up for a crowded Dasara season, with six films set to compete for audiences' attention. Dasara is traditionally a lucrative period for movies, providing an opportunity for films to make a significant impact and entertain viewers. However, this time around, the competition is stiff, with a mix of big names and fresh faces looking to make their mark.

Superstar Rajinikanth’s dubbed film "Vettaiyan" stands out as the most anticipated release, with the legendary actor’s presence generating considerable excitement among audiences. The remaining films, however, are facing a challenging road ahead in terms of audience buzz and box office expectations.

The films slated for release during the festive weekend on October 10th, 11th, and 12th are:

• Superstar Rajinikanth’s "Vettaiyan"





• Gopichand and Sreenu Vaitla's "Viswam"





• Sudheer Babu's "Ma Nanna Superhero"





• Suhas starrer "Janaka Aithe Ganaka"





• Alia Bhatt's "Jigra"





• Kannada dubbed film "Martin"





Among these, "Vettaiyan" is the only film enjoying significant pre-release buzz, thanks to Rajinikanth's star power. On the other hand, "Viswam," directed by Sreenu Vaitla and starring Gopichand, is eyeing a successful comeback for both the director and lead actor. Despite their efforts, the film is struggling to create substantial excitement among moviegoers, with Gopichand also aiming to bounce back from a string of recent flops.



Sudheer Babu's "Ma Nanna Superhero" finds itself in a similar situation, struggling to capture the audience's attention. Meanwhile, the Suhas starrer "Janaka Aithe Ganaka" has shown promise with an impressive trailer, and it has the potential to emerge as a sleeper hit if positive word-of-mouth reviews follow its release.

The other two films, "Jigra" featuring Alia Bhatt and the Kannada dubbed film "Martin," may face difficulties sustaining interest at the box office amid the competition. Without significant buzz, their run in theaters might be short-lived.

Ultimately, the crowded slate of releases means that audiences will have plenty of choices this Dasara. However, if no film manages to truly captivate viewers, the upcoming film "Devara" could end up being the biggest beneficiary, as audiences will be eager for a quality offering during the holiday season.

With excitement and uncertainty in the air, it remains to be seen which film will emerge victorious in this Dasara box office clash.