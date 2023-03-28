Dasara Fourth Single "Oh Ammalaalo" Released

The much-anticipated movie "Dasara" starring Nani and Keerthy Suresh is all set to release on March 30 in theaters. This marks Nani's first PAN Indian release, and the hype and buzz around the movie are immense, with fantastic booking numbers across all theaters. The movie is directed by debutant filmmaker Srikanth Odela.

The makers have just released the fourth single from the movie titled "Oh Ammalaalo," sung by Anurag Kulkarni. The song has already garnered a lot of attention, showcasing the childhood bond between the lead characters Dharani and Vennela, played by Nani and Keerthy Suresh respectively. The lyrics by Rehman take the audience on a journey through the lead pair's childhood, hinting that these childhood portions will play a significant role in the movie's plot.

Anurag Kulkarni's enchanting voice and Santosh Narayanan's mesmerizing music make the song even more delightful. It also leaves the audience curious about what Srikanth Odela has in store for them in the movie. Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri, the movie also features Deekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Zarina Wahab, and Sai Kumar in pivotal roles.