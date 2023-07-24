  • Menu
Date and time locked for ‘VS10’ title and first glimpse

Young and talented hero Vishwaksen is busy shooting for his new film, which debutant Ravi Teja Mullapadi is directing. Billed to be a fun ride, the film recently completed its first schedule. Tentatively titled “VS10,” Meenakshi Chaudhary is playing the female lead. The makers took to social media and announced that the title and first glimpse would be coming out on August 6th at 11:11 AM. The poster released read: “Hich torque engine starts soon.”



The movie will have its music rendered by Jakes Bejoy. Popular producer Ram Talluri of SRT Entertainments banner is bankrolling the film on a grand scale. Manojh Reddy is handling the cinematography. Coming to the work front, Vishwaksen has “VS11” and “Gaami” in his pipeline.

