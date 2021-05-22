David Warner Once Again Creates A Buzz Mimicking Allu Arjun In ‘Ramulo Ramulo’ Song

How can we forget the Australian star batsman David Warner and his TikTok videos? Right from Allu Arjun's "Butta Bomma…" song to Dhanush "Rowdy Baby…", he created a buzz on social media during the first phase of Covid-19 lockdown. Later he turned busy with all his cricket matches and also came to India to play the IPL 2021 matches. But now, as the second phase of lockdown is imposed, he is once again back to home and thus treating his fans with awesome videos.

Off late, on the demand of his fans, he mimicked Allu Arjun in the "Ramulo Ramula…" song and shared the video on his Instagram page. Take a look!









Using the 'Reface Application' he replaced Allu Arjun with his face and mimicked him in the song. This video is garnering millions of views and creating noise on the Instagram platform. Along with sharing this video, he also wrote, "one post and I get a million requests!! Do we know this?? One of my favourite songs #india #music #telugu @alluarjunonline".









Here comes Dhanush's "Rowdy Baby…" song. He stepped into the shoes of Kollywood's ace actor and stepped into the shoes of Dhanush via Face App. Along with sharing the video, he wrote, "Back by popular demand name it please @dhanushkraja #smile #heisbetter #iwish #maari2 @saipallavi.senthamarai".

Well, be it "Ramulo Ramula…" or the "Butta Bomma…" song, all the songs of Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo movie turned into blockbusters. Now, Allu Arjun is all recovered from deadly Covid-19 and is taking rest at his home. He will next be seen in Sukumar's Pushpa movie which has Rashmika Mandanna as the lead actress and Fahadh Faasil as the antagonist. Being made in two parts, the first one will be out on 13th August, 2021.