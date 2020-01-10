Dazzling Lavanya Tripathi On 'Provoke' Magazine Cover Page

Lavanya Tripathi who is known for her glamorous looks makes every fashion lover follow her with her sartorial picks. She makes sure that her attire completely tops the fashion charts whenever she steps out.

Off late, Lavanya had a photoshoot for 'Provoke' magazine. She was just dazzling and gleaming in the shimmery outfits and made us fall for her again and again…

Let us check the pics of Lavanya… Have a look!

In the first image, Lavanya was seen wearing an off-shoulder black thigh-high slit gown. The gown was completely filled with sequin work which enhanced the look of the outfit. She left her hair loose and curled at the ends. The smoky eyes and light-hued lips complimented her whole western attire.



Coming to the second image, Lavanya was seen laughing at the paps wearing a beautiful western outfit. This 'Intelligent' lead lady wore a light Brinjal shaded outfit with an off-shoulder short top underneath the same coloured jacket. She teamed them with matching long skirt and walked down with black pointed heels. The small black bag and softly curled hair made her look alluring and attractive on the cover page. This cover page is titled 'I Want My Work With To Speak For Itself – Lavanya Tripathi'.

The final third image, Lavanya was seen with a winsome smile. It is the same black outfit. But Lavanya just added a beautiful black flower to her waist and added a modish look to her attire.

Lavanya you killed us with your looks and made us jaw dropped…