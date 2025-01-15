'Dear Krishna' Trailer Launched by Vijayendra Prasad and Hero Srikanth

The trailer of the youthful entertainer Dear Krishna, produced under the PNB Cinemas banner, was recently launched by renowned writer-director Vijayendra Prasad and actor Srikanth. The trailer has garnered a highly positive response from audiences, generating excitement for the film’s release. Written and produced by P.N. Balaram, with dialogues, screenplay, and direction by Dinesh Babu, the film is set to hit screens on January 24.

Starring Akshay as the lead, Dear Krishna features Mamitha Baiju, known for her role in the Malayalam film Premam, in a pivotal role, and Aishwarya as the female lead.

Speaking at the event, Vijayendra Prasad praised the trailer, noting its ability to evoke curiosity about the film. He expressed his optimism about the movie’s success, attributing it to the performances and unique storytelling approach.

Actor Srikanth also lauded the trailer, appreciating the innovative promotions and the film's fresh narrative, which is inspired by real-life events. He commended the team for simultaneously releasing the film in Telugu and Malayalam, hoping this venture inspires more such stories.

Interestingly, the movie offers a special promotional campaign, with the production team announcing a cash prize of ₹10,000 for one lucky winner among the first 100 ticket bookings. This initiative will run for a week, adding to the buzz around the film.

Dear Krishna is based on a miraculous incident between Lord Krishna and a devotee, offering a unique storyline that has already raised expectations. With post-production complete, the film is ready to captivate audiences from January 24. The makers are confident that viewers will not only enjoy the film but also test their luck by booking tickets.