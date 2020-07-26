Deepika Padukone's Remuneration For Prabhas Movie Will Make Your Jaws Drop

What's the biggest news right now in Tollywood besides Rajamouli's RRR? Well, your guess is the same as mine. Filmnagar circles are now talking about Vyjayanthi movies pulling off the biggest casting coup by roping two big stars. One Tollywood Rebel Star Prabhas and another Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone for their next milestone movie. The news has created quite a lot of interest and anything related to the movie has been grabbing the headlines. Now, the latest we hear is about how much the makers are going to pay Deepika to be the leading lady opposite Prabhas in the sci-fi film to be directed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame.

Tollywood is buzzing with rumours that Bollywood dimpled beauty Deepika Padukone will be getting remuneration of about twenty crores for the multilingual movie. This movie will also be dubbed into Tamil and Hindi. The movie will be produced under the banner "Vyjayanthi movies". We hear that dance will be a prominent feature for the heroine character in this movie. Hence, more scope is given to dance. We all know that Deepika is a great dancer and Deepika can pay justice to this role without doubt. No wonder then that the director has decided to cast her in a lead role.

Deepika was last seen in Chhapak, based on the life of the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agawal. The actress received rave reviews for her performance. Prabhas was seen romancing Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho which was a big-budget multilingual flick. He is currently busy with the Radhakrishna movie RadheShyam whose first look was released by the makers recently.