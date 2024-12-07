Delivery Boy Unveils First Song of ‘Lopaliki Ra Chepta’

Mass Bank Movies is ready to entertain audiences with its upcoming horror-comedy Lopaliki Ra Chepta. Directed and produced by Konda Venkata Rajendra, along with Lakshmi Ganesh Chedella, the film stars Anala Susmitha, Manisha Jasshnani, and Sanchi Rai.

The film, which recently wrapped up shooting, unveiled its first single, Lady Kalla Pilla, in a creative way. Breaking away from traditional promotions, the makers had an ordinary delivery boy, Jaffer, launch the song, reflecting the film’s storyline. This unique idea has sparked curiosity among fans.

Composed by DavZand (Eagle fame) with vocals by Kapil Kapilan, Lady Kalla Pilla is a catchy track that’s already gaining attention.

Director Konda Venkata Rajendra shared, “Our hero plays a delivery boy in the film, so we wanted the song launch to align with that concept. Lopaliki Ra Chepta is a perfect mix of horror and comedy, designed to entertain all age groups.”

With a talented cast, stunning visuals by Revanth Levaka and Aravind Ganesh, and music from Saregama, the film is set to release in February. Combining chills and laughs, Lopaliki Ra Chepta promises a memorable cinematic experience.



