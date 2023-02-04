Details for the Streaming of Writer Padmabhushan on OTT Platforms

The film "Writer Padmabhushan," starring Suhas and Tina Shilparaj, has generated interest among audiences with its promotional material. Directed by Shanmukha Prasanth, the movie was released in theaters on February 3rd and received mixed reviews. The film is performing well in theaters across both Telugu states.

As of now, the film's digital streaming rights are still being negotiated. Aha and SonyLIV are reportedly the leading contenders for the rights. The film needs to earn a revenue of 3 crore to be considered a successful investment for buyers, according to sources. The makers of the film have already sold the satellite and audio rights for a decent price, according to sources.



Suhas delivers a strong performance as an ambitious writer. His subtle acting brings depth to the film, but the inconsistent narrative is a drawback. Ashish Vidyarthi and Rohini fit their roles perfectly as the lead actor's parents. Vidyarthi, who has not had a significant role in some time, gives a powerful performance. Rohini shines in her role as a homemaker.

