"Vinaro Bhagyam Vishnu Katha" Movie OTT Streaming Platform and Release Date Fixed

The film "Vinaro Bhagyam Vishnu Katha," directed by Murali Kishore Abburu and starring young hero Kiran Abbavaram, was released in theaters today as a Mahashivaratri festival special. However, the initial reports suggest that the film has opened to below-par reviews, and it remains to be seen how well it will perform at the box office this weekend.

According to inside reports, the post-theatrical streaming rights for "Vinaro Bhagyam Vishnu Katha" have been acquired by Aha. Given the less-than-encouraging word of mouth, the management at Aha may opt for premiering the film on the streaming platform in the second week of March.



Although the original release date for "Vinaro Bhagyam Vishnu Katha" was set for February 17th, the film's producer, Bunny Vasu, sacrificed that date for another producer, Naga Vamsi's Telugu-Tamil bilingual project, "SIR/Vaathi," which also had a theatrical release on the same day.



The film, which features Kashmira Pardeshi as the female lead, was bankrolled by Bunny Vasu under GA2 Pictures banner, while Allu Arvind's Geetha Arts banner is presenting "Vinaro Bhagyam Vishnu Katha." Chaitan Bharadwaj's music is a major asset for the film, and Murali Sharam plays a key role in this multi-genre project.

