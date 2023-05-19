Devara: Junior NTR And Janhvi Kapoor’s First Look Poster Is Out…

The biggest news of the day is out and it is creating noise all over social media! As promised the makers of Junior NTR’s 30th movie launched the first look poster and also unveiled the title giving the biggest surprise ahead of Young Tiger’s birthday… The movie is titled ‘Devara’ and Junior NTR looked amazing in the complete mass appeal in the poster.

Along with the makers, even Junior NTR also shared the first look poster of Devara and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, ‘#Devara’ and made all his fans celebrate his birthday with full josh…

The poster is just out of the box showcasing Junior NTR wearing traditional black pancha and shirt but looked intense holding a long weapon which is filled with blood. He is seen standing on the rocks of the sea and made us go jaw dropped with his birthday surprise!

Going with the details of the Devara movie, it is being directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Kalyan Ram under the NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts banners. This movie has Bollywood’s ace actors Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in the prominent roles.

Another big news regarding this movie is, small screen ace actress Chaithra Rai who is all known for Kusumanjali, Bannada Buguri, Nagamani, That is Mahalakshmi and Manasuna Manasai is all set to make her debut through this movie. It will be released in total nine languages including Japanese and Chinese. The major shooting of this movie will be shot in Goa and Visakhapatnam. Along with the title poster, the makers also locked the release date and thus the movie will hit the theatres on 5th April, 2024!

