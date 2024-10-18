‘Devara-Part 1’ Box Office Collections: Jr NTR’s Film Crosses Rs 500 Crore Globally

Jr NTR's ‘Devara: Part 1’ continues to make headlines at the box office since its release on September 27. On October 16, Day 20 of its run, the film earned Rs 1.40 crore domestically, according to Sacnilk. The total collection in India has now reached Rs 279.30 crore. Globally, the film has surpassed Rs 500 crore. The action-thriller has maintained a steady Telugu occupancy rate of 18.94% in its third week.

The film, directed by Koratala Siva, stars Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. Supporting actors include Zarina Wahab, Shine Tom Chacko, Abhimanyu Singh, and Shruti Marathe. The plot is set in a remote coastal region where four warring clans fight for dominance. Jr NTR highlighted the challenges of filming the intense underwater action sequences, which add depth to the movie's visual appeal.

‘Devara’ benefited from its release during the extended holiday period of Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra. This strategic timing helped it dominate the box office with minimal competition. The film's global success is evident, especially in North America, where it grossed over $6 million. It even outperformed Hollywood releases like Beetlejuice and Transformers: One, showcasing Jr NTR's rising global popularity.

With its strong performance in both Indian and international markets, ‘Devara: Part 1’ is poised to continue breaking records and gaining recognition in the global film industry.