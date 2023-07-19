  • Menu
‘Devera’ shooting update: Film begins a key schedule in Shamshabad today

The much-anticipated Telugu movie “Devara,” featuring Jr NTR in the lead role and directed by Siva Koratala, is in its production phase

The much-anticipated Telugu movie “Devara,” featuring Jr NTR in the lead role and directed by Siva Koratala, is in its production phase. The pan-Indian biggie marks the Tollywood debut of Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor.

The film again made headlines today. A new schedule of “Devara” has kicked off today in Shamshabad. A few key scenes involving Jr NTR and others will be shot during this four-day schedule. The team will reveal more details once the schedule is over.

“Devara” also features Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist and Shine Tom Chacko in a significant role. The film is being made on a massive scale by Yuvasudha Arts in association with NTR Arts. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in as the music director for this highly anticipated flick, slated for a grand worldwide release on April 5, 2024.

