Dhanush to get shocking remuneration for Telugu debut?

Kollywood star Hero Dhanush is all set to do a movie under the direction of Sekhar Kammula. Touted to be a trilingual film, the official announcement regarding the film recently got released on Friday.

Now, an interesting update about the movie is doing rounds on the internet. According to the buzz, Dhanush is going to take a huge remuneration of 50 crores for this movie.



However, the truth in these rumors are yet to be known. With Jagame Thandhiram, Dhanush created a record on Netflix by being a part of the film that was sold for a record price. The film did not impress the audiences and received a flop talk from everyone.



Sekhar Kammula is also busy with his upcoming movie 'Love Story' starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. The release date of the film is yet to get locked.



The complete details of the film will come out soon.

