Dialogue King on board for Samantha?

Tollywood starlet Samantha Akkineni is all set to come up with a mythological love story 'Shakuntalam' under the direction of Guna Shekar.

The expectations are high on this movie and as the latest reports, versatile actor Mohan Babu is now on board to play a crucial role in this movie. According to the buzz, Mohan Babu is going to play the role of Durvasa Maharshi in the movie.

The actor has already signed the dotted line and is going to join the shooting sets very soon. Mohan Babu is known for his dialogue delivery and power-packed performances on the silver screens.

As the movie is going to be a mythological epic drama, the makers are confident that Mohan Babu will be the best pick for that role. The shooting of the movie is currently going on.

Neelima Guna is bankrolling this project in which Malayalam actor Dev Mohan is playing the role of Dusshyantha.