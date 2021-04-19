Dil Raju breaks the silence about 'ICON'

Tollywood: Dil Raju recently scored a memorable blockbuster with 'Vakeel Saab' movie. The producer who recently tested positive for covid-19 went into isolation as soon as he developed the symptoms.

After staying in home quarantine, Dil Raju has now tested negative. Now, Dil Raju mentioned that the state governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are planning to impose 50% theatre occupancy rules as soon as the by-polls come to an end. He said the film had collected huge amounts even during the pandemic situation. Dil Raju also broke the silence about 'ICON' and said that the project will get revived very soon. Director Venu Sriram is on board to wield the megaphone for Allu Arjun starrer ICON movie. Though the official announcement about the project got released two years ago, Bunny went ahead with Trivikram's project and Sukumar's 'Pushpa'.

Dil Raju is saying that ICON will go roll very soon. However, Allu Arjun is yet to react to his statement.