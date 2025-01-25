Dil Raju Denies Rs 20 Lakh Cash Found in Hyderabad IT Raids; Clarifies on Income Tax Investigation

Tollywood producer Dil Raju has denied media claims that substantial sums of cash were found during the recent Hyderabad IT raids. Responding to the Income Tax raid updates on his properties, Raju clarified that the authorities discovered no more than Rs 20 lakh in cash across various locations, including his office and residences.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Dil Raju detailed the amounts found: Rs 5 lakh at his residence, Rs 4.5 lakh at his partner Sirish's place, Rs 6.5 lakh at his daughter’s house, and Rs 2.5 lakh at his office. He emphasized that all the cash was supported by proper documentation.

“We showed all relevant documents to the IT officials to explain the cash found. Over the last five years, we haven't made any major property investments. Our financial records were reviewed and everything was found to be in order,” Dil Raju stated, addressing the ongoing Dil Raju IT raid controversy.

The Hyderabad Dil Raju IT raids were part of the Income Tax search Hyderabad 2025, which also extended to eight different locations, including the residences of Raju’s relatives. The raids are being viewed as a standard procedural investigation, as similar Hyderabad IT raids on film producers took place in 2008.

Dil Raju’s latest IT investigation news clarified that he has no involvement in black money activities. “There is no black money in the film industry right now. Over 80% of tickets are booked online, so where would the unaccounted cash come from?” he said, dismissing Tollywood IT raids clarification surrounding the issue.

Regarding fake movie collections displayed on posters, Raju pointed out that it is up to the producers' council to address the matter, but further speculations about the raid were unfounded.

As the Dil Raju statement on IT raid cash suggests, the producer and his team remain confident that the investigation will clear up any doubts. No Rs 20 lakh found Dil Raju IT raid is expected to be the final outcome, as his financial documentation has been thoroughly examined.