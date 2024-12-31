Dil Raju Disheartened by KTR’s Remarks on Meeting with CM

FDC Chairman and prominent film producer Dil Raju has expressed his disappointment over K.T. Rama Rao's (KTR) recent remarks regarding the film industry's meeting with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's. Addressing the issue, Dil Raju clarified that the meeting was not a private discussion between a select few individuals but a transparent gathering focused on the growth and development of the Telugu film industry.

“The meeting with the Chief Minister was not a secretive affair involving just one or two people. It was a collective discussion aimed at addressing the concerns and fostering the development of the film industry. The industry is satisfied with the outcomes of this meeting,” said Dil Raju.

His statement comes in the wake of KTR’s comments, which had sparked controversy and disappointment among industry members. The meeting, which was convened to discuss issues faced by the Telugu film fraternity, had seen active participation from prominent representatives, signaling the government’s commitment to resolving industry challenges.

Dil Raju’s response says the importance of unity and collaboration between the government and the film industry to ensure continued growth and success.